Occupied Kashmiris blood not to go in vein; says DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Sunday condemned the illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir and inhuman atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

He, in a statement on the occasion of the Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, said the people of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their right to self determination and freedom from the unlawful occupation by Indian armed forces.

Paying tribute to Kashmiri men, women and children in their struggle for the freedom of Kashmir, he said Pakistan always supported people of Indian occupied Kashmir in their struggle for their right to self determination and would do so in future till the objective was achieved.

Rasheed Zardari said the blood of Kashmiris would not go in vain and expressed the hope that one day they would get independence from the Indian subjugation.

He said Pakistani's people, government and armed forces would always stand by the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in their indigence struggle for their right to self determination.