Occupied Land Worth Rs 1.20 Billion Retrieved

December 15, 2022

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Bashir Ahmad during a grand anti-encroachment operation here on Thursday retrieved 204 kanal of occupied land from grabbers and handed it over to Irrigation Department.

According to the Information Public Relation Office, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Nisar Khan, Tehsildar SDC, Tehsildar Kohat, SHO City, Irrigation Officer, Revenue staff and officials of TMA were also present on the occasion.

The market value of the land was Rs 250000 per marla that put the value of the total retrieved land at Rs 1.20 billion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Bashir Ahmad on the occasion said there was no place for land grabbers in Kohat district. He said people must take information from the revenue department before selling or purchasing land.

