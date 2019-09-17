Occupied, pelleted, caged and betrayed: An unending story of pain and agony gripped Kashmir: Wani

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 17 (APP):Kashmiris are unparalleled in resistance, over the period of time they were the victims of unjust polices and nefarious designs of brutal Indian ruling junta.

Talking to APP on Monday, this was stated by Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani expressed deep concerns over impending humanitarian crises, which according to him can turn into a big disaster anytime in Kashmir. Kashmir is under complete siege and curfew from more than six weeks which crippled the lives of people.

While speaking on scrapping Constitutional guarantees under Article 370, Wani stated that Indian state had already hollowed this article and the recent move was an attempt to completely disempower people from their rights which they inherit even before partition. While criticizing right wing Indian ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Wani showed displeasure over rising extremism and marginalization of liberal and democratic voices in mainland India.

Whatever BJP has done in Kashmir, it is an extension of its larger dream for subcontinent that is giving rise to Hindu supremacy. In Kashmir the idea is to change the demography by settling Hindus and break all the ethos and social fabric of Kashmiri society which is Muslim dominated region.

Wani said.

International media has been consistently publishing stories on blockade and severing of communication which is unprecedented. More than 8 million people are caged and put under house arrest while thousands including political leaders, civil society activists have been arrested to silence the dissenting voices.

According to Wani, Kashmiris are more concerned about protecting their identity from foreign intruders and BJP led right wing government after getting defeated on silencing people, axed the constitutional provisions without the will of people, which agsinst the spirits of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and also against bilateral agreements between government of India and Pakistan Indian government is witnessing a huge pressure from within India as many activists and lawyers have challenged this decision of abrogating special status of disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir in Supreme Court of India. It has been more than six weeks to the blockade and people in particular women and children are suffering due to scarcity of food and other essentials.

The dark night of repression will end soon and Kashmiris who are suffering are bound to see freedom, self-determination, duginity, peace and security said Wani.