Occupying Residences Of Political Rivals Illegally A Deplorable, Negative Tradition: PML-N Leader Shahbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 12:07 PM

Occupying residences of political rivals illegally a deplorable, negative tradition: PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif while condemning illegal occupation of former finance minister Ishaq Dar residence and its conversion into Langar Khana has said occupying residences of political rivals is deplorable and a negative tradition and such mean tactics cannot demoralize Ishaq Dar and PML-N

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif while condemning illegal occupation of former finance minister Ishaq Dar residence and its conversion into Langar Khana has said occupying residences of political rivals is deplorable and a negative tradition and such mean tactics cannot demoralize Ishaq Dar and PML-N.In a statement here he said Ishaq Dar served the nation and country and his services cannot be marginalized through such demeaning tactics.He held conceit, stubbornness, intransigence and jealousy of Imran Khan Niazi is sinking economy.

People have been rendered jobless and they are finding it hard to earn their living due to ill conceived economic policies of the government.On the other hand corrupt, incompetent and revenging government is engaged in subjecting political rivals to political vendetta, he said.It is pertinent to mention that board of "shelter home" has been installed outside the residence of former finance minister Ishaq Dar located in Gulberg Lahore.

Administration has placed beds in 12 rooms of Hajveri house.

