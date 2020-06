LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar has recovered from COVID-19 after 22 days of illness.

In his message here on Sunday, OPC Vice Chairperson thanked Allah Almighty for blessinghim with good health.

He also thanked all his wishers who prayed for his early recovery.