Oct 12, 1999 Darkest Day In Country's History: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Oct 12, 1999 darkest day in country's history: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said October 12, 1999 was one of the darkest days in the history of Pakistan, when the democratic government of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was overthrown by dictator Pervez Musharraf

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said October 12, 1999 was one of the darkest days in the history of Pakistan, when the democratic government of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was overthrown by dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The minister, in a post on his Twitter handle, said Nawaz Sharif, who had made the country's defence impregnable, was arrested and then tried in the fake case of hijacking of Musharraf's plane. However, the dictator despite use of all coercive measures, failed to stop Nawaz Sharif's struggle for the supremacy of democracy and Constitution.

Nawaz Sharif, who was thrice elected the prime minister by the nation, was even today the pivot of Pakistani politics, but Musharraf, who had twice trampled the Constitution, was now history.

