Oct 14 Conference to have profound impact on KP politics: JUI-F

Provincial Ameer, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman said that the historic conference in Peshawar on October 14 will have a profound impact on the politics of the province

He was addressing a meeting of Central Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the residence of the Senator Dilawar Khan in Mardan on Thursday. Provincial General Secretary Maulana Atta Haque Darwish, Maulana Fazal Ali Provincial Information Secretary Haji Abdul Jalil Jan, former Provincial Information Secretary Asif Iqbal Daudzai also attended the meeting.

Maulana Amanullah Haqqani JUI District Amir Maulana Muhammad Qasim, District General Secretary Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani, Senator Haji Dilawar Khan, Maulana Qaiseruddin, Hafiz Akhtar Ali and others also spoke.

He said that the office bearers of the district level organizations should highlight the importance of the conference at the level of Village Councils (VCs) and Neighbourhood Councils (NCs) along with the preparations for the upcoming general elections.

He said that those who had put the national economy at stake deserve no concessions in any circumstances.

He called for across the board accountability of all including politicians, so the people should know is responsible for the current economic situation of the country.

Maulana Attaur Rehman said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is making efforts to implement the Islamic system in the country and resolve the problems faced by the people, saying the enforcement of Islamic system is only solution to it.

He said that our workers are ready for the elections and they will defeat the Jewish agent badly in the upcoming elections.

He was critical of the economic policies of the previous PTI government, saying it had played havoc with the national economy. He said that the people are suffering the consequences of the agreements made by the PTI government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).