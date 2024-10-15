Oct 15 Marks 60th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties Between Pakistan, Romania: FO
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 10:38 PM
The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said that October 15 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Romania
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said that October 15 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Romania.
“This special occasion is a testament to the cordial and enduring friendship between our two nations over the decades, shaped by our common aspirations for promoting global peace, stability and development,” the spokesperson said in a press release.
On this happy occasion, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Romania exchanged congratulatory messages celebrating the shared achievements.
“The messages emphasized our commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors in the interests of both nations,” it was added.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, both countries had worked together to build a strong partnership across multiple areas for the mutual benefit of our peoples.
The mechanism of Bilateral Political Consultation provides a solid foundation for multifaceted dialogue, with the potential to deepen this longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship.
Additionally, Pakistan and Romania have collaborated closely at international forums, including the United Nations.
To commemorate this occasion, a joint logo has been issued, which would be used by the Embassies of both countries for official communication throughout the year.
Both countries would organize a series of events to mark this historic occasion in a befitting manner.
Recent Stories
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit card ..
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators
Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held for decanting LPG22 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day2 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit cards11 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators11 minutes ago
-
Health adviser visits UNICEF Office Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO2 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card2 hours ago
-
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues2 hours ago
-
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial Disaster Management ..2 hours ago
-
Mental health important as physical health: PU VC2 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan2 hours ago