Oct 15 Marks 60th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties Between Pakistan, Romania: FO

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 10:38 PM

The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said that October 15 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Romania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said that October 15 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Romania.

“This special occasion is a testament to the cordial and enduring friendship between our two nations over the decades, shaped by our common aspirations for promoting global peace, stability and development,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

On this happy occasion, the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Romania exchanged congratulatory messages celebrating the shared achievements.

“The messages emphasized our commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors in the interests of both nations,” it was added.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, both countries had worked together to build a strong partnership across multiple areas for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

The mechanism of Bilateral Political Consultation provides a solid foundation for multifaceted dialogue, with the potential to deepen this longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship.

Additionally, Pakistan and Romania have collaborated closely at international forums, including the United Nations.

To commemorate this occasion, a joint logo has been issued, which would be used by the Embassies of both countries for official communication throughout the year.

Both countries would organize a series of events to mark this historic occasion in a befitting manner.

