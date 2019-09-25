Oct 17 fixed to indict nine accused in fake accounts case

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday fixed October 17 to indict accused in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of welfare plot connected with the notorious fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday fixed October 17 to indict accused in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of welfare plot connected with the notorious fake accounts scam.

All accused appeared before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir in compliance of trial court orders in fake accounts reference.

During the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the anti graft body wanted to file a supplementary reference regarding the matter in which more accused would be nominated.

To which the court adjourned hearing without indicting the present accused till October 17.

Meanwhile, lawyer of accused Samiuddin submitted a request to the court seeking three-month exemption from hearing to his client due to his ailment. The lawyer also produced the medical report of Samiuddin to the court.

The court accepted the request and granted the accused a three month exemption from hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had nominated Abdul Ghani an official of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Matanat Ali Khan a former metropolitan commissioner KMC, Sami-ud-Din Siddiqui a former metropolitan commissioner KMC, Najam-Uz-Zaman a former director Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Wing KMC, Syed Khalid Zafar Hashmi additional director KDA Wing KMC, Syed Jamil Ahmed assistant director KDA Wing KMC, Abdul Rasheed assistant director KDA Wing KMC, Muhammad Hussain Syed former administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and Younus Kidwai director M/s Programme.

Accused Younus Kidwai, known as Asif Zardari's close aide, had been declared proclaimed offender due to continuous non appearance.