Oct 24 Deadline To Notify Appointment Of Chief Justice, Says Law Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday said that the government will notify on October 24, that at which place the Chief Justice is to be sworn in.
Talking to the media, the minister said that the deadline for issuing the notification for the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan is October 24.
He said that the notification of the new Chief Justice is always issued a day or two before the appointment.
The appointment notification of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was issued a little earlier in view of the arrival of the caretaker government, he said.
Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a committee of legal experts has been formed in the sub-committee of the parliamentary body. The constitutional amendment can be introduced after October 25, and even after two months.
He said that discussions are ongoing on four to five points in the committee.
The law minister said that how is it too early. Now it has been a month and a half. Judges sometimes had been appointed by the Governor General, sometimes by the President and sometimes by the martial Administrator in the past, he said, adding that in U.S the President has the authority to appoint judges.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
428 nominations for LG by-elections received in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Multan traffic police launch anti-smog campaign12 minutes ago
-
2 arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security beefed up: SSP12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit held with looted valuables22 minutes ago
-
Four traffic wardens suspended for assaulting citizens22 minutes ago
-
70 liters liquor seized during crackdown32 minutes ago
-
Over Rs625 mln in scholarships awarded to 9,208 children of police employees32 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in road accidents32 minutes ago
-
IG takes notice of killing two persons32 minutes ago
-
Samina expresses deep grief, anger on brutal killing of miners in Duki32 minutes ago
-
Excise, Social Welfare offices sealed on dengue SOPs violations32 minutes ago