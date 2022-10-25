Oct 27 a tragic day in history of Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Rehmani

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Former Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has said that October 27, 1947 was indeed a tragic day when in utter violation and negation of the Partition Plan and the sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian army invaded the territory on the pretext of a fake accession instrument.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farooq said that October 27 would be observed as Black Day across Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of upsurge against India's August 5, 2019 unilateral action, terminating Kashmir's special status and India's own constitutional guarantees.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement issued here, said that India created hurdles in the implementation of the plebiscite plan of the United Nations by refusing to withdraw its forces from the occupied territory.

"During the past three years the Hindutva regime of the BJP has extended major Indian laws to Kashmir to change the Muslim majority status of the region." "All types of freedoms and rights including press, internet, assembly and communication have been scrapped. Thousands have been put behind bars and leaders have been martyred in custody.

"The resilient people of the territory are up against the Indian hegemonic aggression and in favour of the right to self-determination recognised under the UN resolutions and Universal Declaration of Human Rights," he said.

According to new domicile law, a large number of Indians have been issued citizenship rights and the religious and cultural identity of Kashmir as a Muslim majority is fast eroding under a systematic settler colonialism.

