Oct 27 darkest day in history of IIOJ&K, says ADCG

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Asad Ali has said that October 27 was the darkest day in the history of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said that on that day, India illegally entered its forces into occupied Jammu and Kashmir and established its unlawful control over the Jammu and Kashmir state. He said that every year, Kashmiris and Pakistanis observe India's illegal step as a black day. He said that the nation salutes the Kashmiri people for their selfless sacrifices and assures them that they will continue their political, diplomatic and moral support for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

He expressed these views while presiding over the seminar held in Kanju Hall District Council here regarding Black Day. On this occasion, Deputy Director Public Relations Nauman Masood Khan, District Population Welfare Officer Tariq Mehmood Sukhera, officers of all other district departments, dignitaries of the city, officials of social organizations and others were present.

ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali said that the struggle of Kashmiris will definitely bear fruit one day.

He said that India has taken a cruel step to change the ratio of population in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through state terrorism and fraud.

He said that the Pakistani government has taken a clear stand that no compromise will be made on the Kashmir issue.

Deputy Director Public Relations Noman Masood Khan and District Population Welfare Officer Tariq Mehmood Sukhera also spoke and demanded that the United Nations should play its role to stop human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion of the seminar, a documentary about the struggle of Kashmiris and the atrocities committed by India was shown. Pakistani and Kashmiri national anthems were also read in the seminar. In the seminar, students expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and presented tableaus and national songs.

Before the seminar, a protest rally was taken out from Rescue Office 1122 to District Council to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali. At the end of the rally, a special prayer was offered for the freedom of Kashmir and the prosperity of Pakistan.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Abdul Rauf Mehr, rallies and various events were organized against Indian atrocities in Tehsil Kahror Pacca and Tehsil Dunyapur.