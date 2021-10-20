UrduPoint.com

Oct 27 To Be Marked As Black Day Against Indian Forces' Atrocities In IIOJK: Commissioner Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Oct 27 to be marked as black day against Indian forces' atrocities in IIOJK: Commissioner Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A black day will be observed on October 27 against atrocities of the Indian forces in the occupied valley to express solidarity with innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said Commissioner Multan Division, Dr. Irshad Ahmed.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Dr. Irshad said that black flags would be hoisted in offices, bazaars, flyovers, and some other places.

Similarly, documentaries, showing the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir would be shown.

Rallies, walks, and seminars would also be conducted and the officers would wear bands to condemn the brutalities of Indian forces in IIOJK.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed remarked that Prime Minister Imran became ambassador of Kashmir at the global level.

He is raising voice for the right to self-determination at all international forums, said Dr. Irshad. Similarly, the people of Pakistan are standing by their Kashmiri brothers.

He added that prayers would be done for the freedom of Kashmiris and the safety and security of the dear homeland.

The Commissioner also directed Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Vehari to make arrangements for marking black day against the barbarity of Indian forces in IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Prime Minister Jammu Khanewal Lodhran Vehari October All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disput ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disputes relating to Wahat Al Zaweya ..

17 minutes ago
 President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolera ..

President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolerance and Peace efforts

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

58 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

35 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

35 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.