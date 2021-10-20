Oct 27 to be marked as black day against Indian forces' atrocities in IIOJK: Commissioner Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A black day will be observed on October 27 against atrocities of the Indian forces in the occupied valley to express solidarity with innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said Commissioner Multan Division, Dr. Irshad Ahmed.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Dr. Irshad said that black flags would be hoisted in offices, bazaars, flyovers, and some other places.

Similarly, documentaries, showing the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination and Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir would be shown.

Rallies, walks, and seminars would also be conducted and the officers would wear bands to condemn the brutalities of Indian forces in IIOJK.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed remarked that Prime Minister Imran became ambassador of Kashmir at the global level.

He is raising voice for the right to self-determination at all international forums, said Dr. Irshad. Similarly, the people of Pakistan are standing by their Kashmiri brothers.

He added that prayers would be done for the freedom of Kashmiris and the safety and security of the dear homeland.

The Commissioner also directed Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, and Vehari to make arrangements for marking black day against the barbarity of Indian forces in IIOJK.