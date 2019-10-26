Oct 27 to be observed as 'Black Day' after Kashmir annexation: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said October 27 would be observed as the 'Black Day' not only in Pakistan but across the globe after annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said October 27 would be observed as the 'Black Day' not only in Pakistan but across the globe after annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by New Delhi.

"This year, people from across the world will observe October 27 as Black Day after the Indian government stripped the Kashmir of its special status on August 5," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Amin said the government had finalized all arrangements to mark October 27 as 'Black Day' at national and international level in a befitting manner to express solidarity with people of IOJ&K, facing illegal occupation for the last 72 years and heightened oppression and curfew since August 5.

He said the government had chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day, highlighting brutalities and massive human rights violations, being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris, who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions, passed by the United Nations Security Council.

According to the plan, the minister said briefing would be given to all Foreign Missions stationed in Islamabad on the latest situation in IOJ&K. While, Pakistan's Diplomatic Missions abroad would organize receptions for Pakistanis and Kashmiris, hold rallies and processions, arrange photo exhibitions displaying Indian atrocities and the prolonged curfew.

Besides, both the print and electronic media would publish articles and air special programmes to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, he added.

The Minister said public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and tehsil level across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Black banners, Panaflex, hoardings and streamers would be displayed at prominent roads and places to mobilize the masses about Kashmir cause, he added.

