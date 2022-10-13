October 15 declared as public holiday for schools in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :In the wake of by-election in National Assembly Constituency NA-22 Mardan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has declared 15th October 2022 as holiday for all public and private sector schools in district Mardan, said a notification issued on Thursday.

The purpose of declaring a public holiday on both days was to enable the duty staff/teachers to reach timely at their respective polling stations (mostly established in schools) along with election material.