October 15 Notified Public Holiday In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :In Pursuance of Regional Election Commissioner /District Monitoring Officer NA-31, Peshawar-V, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has notified public holiday on 15th October , 2022 in district Peshawar in larger public interest, to dispatch /polling material from Nishtar Hall, Peshawar, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

It said that the decision has also been taken while keeping in view that most of the polling staff has been drawn from education Department of District Peshawar to enable them to perform their duties without any inconvenience and to collect polling material and establish their respective polling stations in time on the said date.

