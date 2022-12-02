October 2023 is election month: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan' to wait for next general election till October 2023.

"October 2023" was the ultimate election month, the minister said in a tweet in reference to a news channel's report carrying Imran Khan's demand for talks for the snap polls' date in a threatening tone.