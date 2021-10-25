October 24 kept status of vital in history of Azad Kashmir: Umar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali Monday said that October 24 was very important in the history of Azad Kashmir while extrajudicial incidents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have risen alarmingly.

In his special message on the occasion of the 74th founding day of Azad Kashmir, he said on October 24,1947, the Kashmiri people laid the foundation of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after rendering sacrifices to achieve freedom from Indian slavery and the right to self-determination.

He said that the youth of IIOJ&K are as determined as their elder leader Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri leaders in the struggle for the right to self-determination and are sacrificing their lives for this noble cause.

He said that all tactics of Indian government was failed to suppress struggle of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

These brutal and cruel actions of Indian forces are part of India's nefarious plan to change the demographics of IIOJ&K and International community should take notice of these human rights violations, he said.