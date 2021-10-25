UrduPoint.com

October 24 Kept Status Of Vital In History Of Azad Kashmir: Umar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

October 24 kept status of vital in history of Azad Kashmir: Umar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali Monday said that October 24 was very important in the history of Azad Kashmir while extrajudicial incidents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have risen alarmingly.

In his special message on the occasion of the 74th founding day of Azad Kashmir, he said on October 24,1947, the Kashmiri people laid the foundation of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after rendering sacrifices to achieve freedom from Indian slavery and the right to self-determination.

He said that the youth of IIOJ&K are as determined as their elder leader Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri leaders in the struggle for the right to self-determination and are sacrificing their lives for this noble cause.

He said that all tactics of Indian government was failed to suppress struggle of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

These brutal and cruel actions of Indian forces are part of India's nefarious plan to change the demographics of IIOJ&K and International community should take notice of these human rights violations, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir October All From Government

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

57 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

57 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

57 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

57 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

57 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.