UrduPoint.com

October 27, 1947 The Darkest Day In Human History: Ziaullah

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 08:29 PM

October 27, 1947 the darkest day in human history: Ziaullah

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that 27 October, 1947 was the darkest day in the human history

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that 27 October, 1947 was the darkest day in the human history.

In a statement issued here, he said India landed its troops in Kashmir on the day of October 27, 1947 and occupied it illegally which was still in place.

He said that India started a period of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir that Kashmiris were completely deprived of their basic human rights.

He said the government would continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir till their achievement of freedom.

Langu said the international community should take notice of India for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir despite the Indian government has established an atmosphere of terror in Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Chief Minister October Moral Government

Recent Stories

CCPO reviews security arrangements

CCPO reviews security arrangements

26 seconds ago
 64 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

64 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

29 seconds ago
 Putin Says Emergence of Alternative Social Models ..

Putin Says Emergence of Alternative Social Models Poses Threat to Monopoly of We ..

30 seconds ago
 CCPO inquires after Dolphin cop

CCPO inquires after Dolphin cop

32 seconds ago
 Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed across Sargodha

Kashmir Black Day observed across Sargodha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.