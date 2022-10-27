October 27, 1947 the darkest day in human history: Ziaullah

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that 27 October, 1947 was the darkest day in the human history

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that 27 October, 1947 was the darkest day in the human history.

In a statement issued here, he said India landed its troops in Kashmir on the day of October 27, 1947 and occupied it illegally which was still in place.

He said that India started a period of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir that Kashmiris were completely deprived of their basic human rights.

He said the government would continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir till their achievement of freedom.

Langu said the international community should take notice of India for violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir despite the Indian government has established an atmosphere of terror in Occupied Kashmir.