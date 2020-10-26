UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

October 27: A Black Chapter In History Of Jammu & Kashmir: KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

October 27: A black chapter in history of Jammu & Kashmir: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has said that October 27 is observed as black chapter in the history of Jammu & Kashmir as on that day Indian military entered in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir against the well of the people of Kashmir.

He expressed these views in a special message issued by him in connections with the commemoration of Kashmir Black Day tomorrow (October 27).

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that atrocities in occupied Kashmir are continued since last 73 years that are increasing in different shape with each passing day. On August 5, 2019, the Indian government by abolishing the special constitutional status of occupied Kashmir added another black chapter to its wild occupation and history of atrocities.

The KP Governor Shah Farman was of the view that Indian government and her security forces are committing such atrocities on Kashmiris including women and children that are also shameful for humanity.

He said that today Indian government is illegally establishing Hindus settlements in occupied Kashmir that is tantamount to a dacoity on the right of self-determination and citizenship of Kashmiris.

The step of the Indian government is not only the violation of the UN resolutions, rather is a nefarious effort toward the genocide of majority Muslim population in which India will never succeed.

The KP Governor on his own and behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured the innocent Kashmiris that like past the people of KP and tribesmen are standing by them and will always continue support to them.

He said that by seeing the miserable conditions of the people of occupied Kashmir, he feels sorry over the role of international human rights organizations, whose silence on Indian atrocities is question mark.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appealed the international community to play their effective role in the resolution of longstanding international dispute of occupied Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

He said that Pakistan had always stood by the people of Kashmir and will continue full support to them on both moral and diplomatic fronts till their liberation from Indian occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor United Nations Jammu August October Citizenship Women 2019 Moral Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

31 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.