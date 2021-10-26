October 27 a dark day in human history: Info minister GB

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan Tuesday said that October 27, 1947 was a dark day in human history when India occupied Kashmir

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan Tuesday said that October 27, 1947 was a dark day in human history when India occupied Kashmir.

"We strongly condemn the atrocities against the Kashmiri people and reiterate our commitment to continue supporting their right to self-determination at the moral, political and diplomatic levels", he added.

He said that on this black day Indian forces forcibly entered the area and deprived the people of their right to self-determination.