October 27, black day of history: Akram Durrani

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Sunday said October 27 is a black day of history as the Indian forces barred Kashmiris from their right of self determination in 1947.

Addressing a public gathering here Akram Khan Durrani said Indian forces brutality is continued in Kashmir and they martyred around 1,00,000 people and filled the jails with innocent Kashmiris to suppress their voice.

He said silence of the world over the Indian forces brutality and violation of UN resolutions is a question mark.

Akram Durrani said Pakistan and its people would never leave Kashmiris alone and would stand with them side by side.