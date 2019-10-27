UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

October 27, Black Day Of History: Akram Durrani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

October 27, black day of history: Akram Durrani

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Sunday said October 27 is a black day of history as the Indian forces barred Kashmiris from their right of self determination in 1947.

Addressing a public gathering here Akram Khan Durrani said Indian forces brutality is continued in Kashmir and they martyred around 1,00,000 people and filled the jails with innocent Kashmiris to suppress their voice.

He said silence of the world over the Indian forces brutality and violation of UN resolutions is a question mark.

Akram Durrani said Pakistan and its people would never leave Kashmiris alone and would stand with them side by side.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Akram Khan Durrani October Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

12 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

13 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

13 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.