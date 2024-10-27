October 27 Blackest Day in Kashmir’s history: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said here on Sunday that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of occupied Kashmir when India illegally occupied the region.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day, the federal minister said, the decades-long oppression and brutality against Kashmiris were unbearable.

He said, freedom was the fundamental right of Kashmiris, and Pakistan stands with them in their struggle.

He said that India has blatantly violated United Nations resolutions, denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

“We will continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people,” he said and appealed to the international community to play its role in ensuring peace and security in the region.