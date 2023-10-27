Open Menu

October 27 Dark Day In History: Baqar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

October 27 dark day in history: Baqar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has said that October 27, 1947, was a dark day in human history when India oppressed the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Today, we reiterate our commitment to Kashmiris' right to self-determination and political and diplomatic support, he said adding that despite the passage of 76 years, the people of IIOJK were suffering from the oppression of the Indian government, which is condemned

Baqar said that Kashmiris were losing their innocent children for the sake of fighting for their rights.

He said that India was using new tactics every day to suppress the voice of Kashmiris.

The CM said that the United Nations should support IIOJK brothers and sisters against Indian state oppression.

The United Nations and the international community should play their role in freeing Kashmiris from Indian oppression.

Related Topics

Sindh India Chief Minister United Nations Jammu October From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan