October 27 Darkest Day In History Of South Asia: Governor Tessori

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that October 27, 1947, was one of the darkest days in the history of South Asia.

In his message on Occupied Kashmir's Black Day, he said that India entered her forces into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on this day in 1947.

Tessori said that India's brutal tactics had not weakened the resolve of IIOJK people to date.

The Kashmiri people had been patiently fighting the oppression of the Indian forces for decades, the Governor of Sindh said adding that thousands of sacrifices were strengthening their resolve for freedom. He said that Indian oppression had failed to stop the struggle for self-determination.

He said that the United Nations and the international community should take immediate notice of the serious violations of human rights in IIOJK.

