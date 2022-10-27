ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have said October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders, including Firdous Ahmed Shah, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their separate statements said that the people of Kashmir would never surrender their legitimate struggle for freedom.

They said due to the rigidity and stubbornness of New Delhi, IIOJK apart from being the highly militarized part of the world has become a bone of contention between three nuclear powers and a nuclear flashpoint which is not only a threat to the peace and stability of South Asia but of the whole world.

The Hurriyat leaders maintained that no amount of Indian atrocities could deter the people of Kashmir from pursuing their struggle for the right to self-determination.

They pledged to honor the unmatched sacrifices of Kashmiri people by continuing the struggle for freedom with full determination and honesty.

The APHC AJK leaders Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Aijaz Rehmani, Sheikh Yaqoob, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Shameem Shawl and Manzoor Ahmed Shah in their statements said that the Kashmiri people had been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for their freedom from Indian yoke since 1947 and were determined to continue their struggle till settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the people's aspirations.

They said that India's intransigence was the main obstacle in settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.