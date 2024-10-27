Open Menu

October 27 Stands As Blackest Day When India Invaded Kashmir, Illegally Occupying State. AJK President

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while terming October 27 as the blackest day in the history of ancient Jammu & Kashmir state, has said that it was on this fateful day in 1947 when India invaded Kashmir and forcibly occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a special message issued on the eve of "Black Day," being observed at both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world on Sunday, Oct. 27, the president said that India's belligerent military occupation has been the main cause and consequence of unrest and human rights violations in the region.

Terming India's imperialistic presence in Kashmir as a grave threat to the region's peace and stability, the president said that the lasting peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to the settlement of the lingering dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that it was high time that the United Nations must take effective cognizance of the situation in Kashmir and take practical measures to resolve this long-standing dispute.

He said that Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over were observing October 27 as Black Day as a mark of protest against India's illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland.

He, however, maintained that despite using all means of oppression, India has miserably failed to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. Kashmiris, he said, have neither accepted India's illegal occupation in the past nor will they do so in the future.

Barrister Chaudhry said that it was high time that the global community, particularly the influential world governments, should play their due role to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police Rana Abdul Jabbar called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the state metropolis on Saturday and discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern. 

The AJK Police chief also briefed the President regarding the professional activities of police in the region.

More Stories From Pakistan