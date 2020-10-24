October 27: The beginning of human tragedy in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The unending agonies of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) started on October 27, 1947, when Pakistan's born-enemy invaded and forcibly held most parts of the state having 87 per cent Muslim population.

It was the sheer violation of the Independence Act and Partition Plan of the sub-continent by India that sowed a seed of dispute for the coming generations.

As per the partition plan, the British government had divided its Indian colony into two sovereign states, India comprising Hindu-majority areas, and Pakistan consisting of Muslim-majority areas of western provinces and East Bengal.

Since the Indian invasion, the people of occupied Kashmir did not take a sigh of relief even for a single moment as atrocities by the occupation forces kept increasing with each passing day to silence the voice of freedom.

The 73-year saga of the struggling Kashmiris is a living example of the world's impassiveness towards giving them their legitimate right of self-determination in line with over-a-dozen resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

Perhaps, it is of the longest duration 'Ghasbana Qabza' held by the intruders in any territory of the world, which not only blood-bathed the innocent people but also made the issue a war flash-point between the two countries, now nuclear powers.

Pakistan and India have already fought two full-fledged wars in 1965 and 1971, and a limited Kargil war in 1999, besides their troops stood eyeball to eyeball for several times due to the longstanding core issue of Kashmir. Since the Pulwama incident and Pakistan's befitting response against the Indian aggression in February 2019, hardly a day passes without India's unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LOC) to target the civilian population.

After going through the decades-long physical and mental agony, now the people of IIOJK are facing the worst type of repression at the hands of Modi-led fascist government, which has stripped the held territory of its special status, on August 5 last year, by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution to change its demographic apartheid.

It is quite clear that New Delhi took this illegal, immoral and unconstitutional action out of frustration as its around-the-clock curfew, communication blackouts, arrests, killings and forceful suppression of protesters fell flat before the indomitable spirit and struggle of the Kashmiri people, whose commitment gets stronger with every intensive move of the so-called secular state.

The world community knows very well the tragic story of the IIOJK where around one million Indian troops are continuously putting the innocent Kashmiris under siege, killing and raping children and women with impunity and denying every fundamental right.

According to authentic figures since 1989 till September 30, 2020, Indian occupation forces killed nearly 96,000 Kashmiris including 7, 147 custodial killings, arrested 161,037 civilians, looted/destroyed 110,367 structures, widowed 22,920 women, orphaned 107,802 children and gang-raped/molested 11,219 women.

Talking to APP, Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Wani said October 27 was observed every year as Black Day by people of Kashmir and Pakistan all over the world to shake the 'sleeping conscience' of the United Nations which had guaranteed to resolve the dispute in line with the wishes of Kashmiris.

He said people of Kashmir were struggling for the last 73 years to get their legitimate right of self-determination despite facing ever-increasing suppression at the hands of tyrant forces.

"Kashmiris are steadfast in their indigenous struggle and no power in the world can suppress them. Sooner or later, the Kashmir is destined to get freedom from the Indian yoke." He said a grave human tragedy was continuing in the occupied valley for the last more than seven decades as around 10,000 Kashmiris were still missing and their families were unsure about their fate.

Currently, Altaf Wani said, India was in the process of changing the demographic apartheid of the IIOJK by settling non-Kashmiris there to turn the Muslim majority into a minority, paving the way for a fake plebiscite, if enforced by the United Nations in future any time.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for becoming the ambassador of Kashmir and highlighting the miseries of its people at every fora of the world effectively.

Now, he said, China had also emerged as an active party in the Kashmir dispute, which was considered one of the world major economic and atomic powers.

"The time has come now that the international community cannot ignore the issue anymore longer," he remarked.

Another, Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Mushtaq Gillani said in the post-August-5 scenario, India brought terrorists of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shive Sena in IIOJK to keep an eye on the activities of local Kashmiris, giving them a free hand to crush the indigenous movement of the right to self-determination.

He said the people of Kashmir had been facing the worst kind of barbarism since Indian troops' invasion, but now another strategy of 'economic murder' was also being employed there.

He said doing any kind of business had become a Hercules task for Kashmiris, besides the Muslims working in the state departments were being retired at the age of 48 years or on completion of 15-year service.

Gillani said Pakistan had been extending all moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir at every forum.

He urged the world community to come forward and play their due role in settling the longstanding issue of Kashmir in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council time and again.