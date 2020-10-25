October 27 to be observed in IIOJK as Occupation Day: Mirwaiz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurriyat forum led by illegally detained Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that on October 27 (Tuesday), the black day of Jammu & Kashmir's history, will be observed by all as "Occupation Day", in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "It was on this day in 1947, that Indian troops landed in Kashmir and occupied our land and since then lakhs of Indian forces continue to occupy us and our land illegally.

A complete Black Day will be observed on this day."Mirwaiz appealed to the Kashmiris living across the globe to observe the day as Black Day in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren under Indian occupation.