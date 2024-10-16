Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:22 PM

October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Salman Akram Raja and Azaal Azeem Pahat, in cases related to the October 5 protest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Salman Akram Raja and Azaal Azeem Pahat, in cases related to the October 5 protest.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on bail petitions, during which both leaders appeared on expiry of their interim bail.

During the proceedings, the police requested more time to provide the case records against the PTI leaders.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until November 2, while extending the interim bail for both Salman Akram Raja and Azaal Azeem Pahat.

Salman Akram Raja had been granted interim bail in four cases, while Azaal Azeem Pahat had secured bail in three.

The Islampura, Lorri Adda, Masti Gate, and Shafiqabad police stations had registered cases against the PTI leaders and workers, accusing them of terrorism, vandalism, rioting, and other charges.

