October 5 Protest: ATC Sends Two PTI Workers To Jail On Judicial Remand
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in the October 5 violence to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.
Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Usman and Adnan Karamat, before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill upon the expiry of their physical remand.
The investigation officer apprised the court of the progress in the investigation and requested an extension of the physical remand to complete the investigation process.
However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea and requested that his clients be sent to jail on judicial remand.
Subsequently, after the completion of arguments, the court rejected the remand request and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand, ordering their production upon the expiry of the remand term.
The accused were arrested in connection with a case registered by the Masti Gate Police Station on charges of terrorism, vandalism, rioting, and related offenses.
