October 5 violence: ATC remands 3 accused in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, involved in the October 5 violence, to the police on a 3-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Usman, Adnan Karamat, and Sanaullah, before ATC Judge Irfan Haider after an identification parade.

The investigating officer apprised the court that the accused had been identified in the identification process, and their physical custody was required for investigation and a photogrammetric test. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for this purpose.

At this, the court handed over the accused to the police on a 3-day physical remand and ordered their production upon the expiry of the remand on October 26.

The accused were arrested in connection with cases registered by the Masti Gate and Islampura police stations.