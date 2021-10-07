UrduPoint.com

October 8 To Be Observed As National Resilence Day: President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:57 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said 8th October would be observed as the National Resilience Day in the country to express solidarity with the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad who lost their near and dear ones in the October 2005 earthquake

In a message on the occasion of remembrance of 8th October earthquake, he said the catastrophic earthquake resulted in the loss of thousands of human lives, besides affecting livelihoods of the people and damaging the health, education and road infrastructure of the country.

"The day is also a reminder that we live in a region marked as highly vulnerable to natural disasters, and there is a strong need to strengthen and equip our departments and create awareness among the people about disaster prevention and preparedness.

"Over the years, Pakistan has witnessed multiple natural disasters in the form of earthquakes, landslides, and recent urban flooding which caused the loss of millions of Dollars, not to mention the irreparable loss of lives," he added.

The president noted that the people of Pakistan had faced disasters with courage and resilience, however, there was a strong need for unrelenting efforts to boost our capabilities, understand the role of climate change and global warming in causing fires, heatwaves, floods and cyclones.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government devised a wise strategy to effectively respond to the pandemic and contain it by enforcing the policy of smart-lockdowns and creating awareness among the people, he added.

Dr Arif Alvi said, "It is heartening to state that the international community widely acknowledged Pakistan's strategy to overcome the pandemic." The government of Pakistan was determined to make communities resilient, build the capacity of departments like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and make Pakistan a prosperous and stronger country.

"Today, we reaffirm our resolve to continue to invest our energies in this direction to make our future generations safer."� ***NOT TO BE PUBLISHED/BROADCAST/TELECAST BEFORE 08 OCTOBER 2021***

