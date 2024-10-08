October 8’s Grief Still Fresh, Says Mushaal Mullick
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senior Kashmiri leader and wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Tuesday said that the haunting scenes of destruction caused by the October 8, 2005 earthquake are still vivid in her memory, even after 19 years.
In her message on the 19th anniversary of the catastrophic earthquake, she reflected on the immense devastation that unfolded that day, private news channel reported.
"It's been 19 years since the tragic earthquake, yet the horrifying images of entire towns and villages being wiped off the map in mere moments are still fresh in my mind. It is heartbreaking to remember how entire communities were erased in a matter of seconds," she expressed.
She recalled the widespread destruction of roads and buildings, noting that nearly 90,000 lives were lost, including around 19,000 children.
"Today, I pay tribute to the thousands of martyrs who lost their lives in this disaster," she said. Mushaal Mullick also prayed for the departed souls, asking Allah to elevate their status in the hereafter.
She highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by those who were displaced by the earthquake, noting that around 3.5 million people were rendered homeless. "We must make efforts to continue helping those affected by this tragedy," she urged in her statement.
