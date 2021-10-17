October best time for potato cultivation: Agriculture Deptt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department Punjab on Sunday urged farmers to cultivate certified varieties of potatoes during ongoing month of October.

According to spokesperson of the department, "October is an ideal month for cultivation of potatoes. Fresh potato as seed, is not suitable for new cultivation. Farmers should use disease free, certified potato varieties only.

"At least, 10 to 12 days before sowing, the remove the seed from cold storage and keep it in shady place so that seed should adapt normal, outside temperature.

Similarly, the farmer should use seeds at rate of 1200 to 1500 Kgs per acre for autumn crop. About approved varieties, he suggested that certified varieties including PIR Red, Ruby, Sadaf, Sialkot Red, SH5, Sahiwal White, Sahiwal Red, Cosmo, Ravi, Simple Red, Lady Rosetta, Santa, Oysters, Mosaic etc should be used.