October crucial for dengue spread; DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he warned that October was crucial for dengue spread as the number of cases usually increased during this month due to changes in weather conditions.

The DC said staff deployed for the anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding, 100 per cent attendance must be ensured.

Ali said ratio of dengue patients was being increased with each passing day and there was a dire need to combat it on an emergency basis as prevailing weather was suitable for the breeding of dengue larvae.

He said area Incharges and supervisors at the Union council level were responsible for the elimination of dengue larvae and strict action would be taken against any negligence, he added.

Officials of Health, Environment, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cant Nosheen Israr during her visit to the Saddar area sealed one tyre shop and imposed fine on four shops over violations of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures.