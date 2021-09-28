UrduPoint.com

October Crucial For Dengue Spread; DC

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:53 PM

October crucial for dengue spread; DC

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he warned that October was crucial for dengue spread as the number of cases usually increased during this month due to changes in weather conditions.

The DC said staff deployed for the anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding, 100 per cent attendance must be ensured.

Ali said ratio of dengue patients was being increased with each passing day and there was a dire need to combat it on an emergency basis as prevailing weather was suitable for the breeding of dengue larvae.

He said area Incharges and supervisors at the Union council level were responsible for the elimination of dengue larvae and strict action would be taken against any negligence, he added.

Officials of Health, Environment, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cant Nosheen Israr during her visit to the Saddar area sealed one tyre shop and imposed fine on four shops over violations of anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Company Fine Visit Rawalpindi Saddar Muhammad Ali October

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

51 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

51 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

51 minutes ago
 Greece relocates more than 1,000 unaccompanied min ..

Greece relocates more than 1,000 unaccompanied minors

10 seconds ago
 SAU scholar discovers solution to protect mangoes ..

SAU scholar discovers solution to protect mangoes from 'Hooper' attack

12 seconds ago
 Russian Bases in Central Asia Came Up During Putin ..

Russian Bases in Central Asia Came Up During Putin-Biden Talks - Austin

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.