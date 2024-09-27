October to witness below normal rainfall in upper region: DG PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Director General, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Mahr Sahibzad Khan Friday disclosed that the month of October will experience below normal rainfall in upper regions of the country.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by senior officials of PMD, Sahibzad Khan said, “the upper areas of the country will witness below normal rainfall while other areas of the country will witness normal rainfall”.

The DG said that the day temperatures are likely to be higher than normal in most parts of the country during the month of October.

During the next 24 to 36 hours, he said that rain is likely to occur in the upper regions of the country while heavy rain is likely in a few places.

Sahibzad Khan said there were chances of more rains in the upper regions of the country from October 05 to 08.

While giving the overall review of Monsoon season, the DG informed that at the start of monsoon 2024, SASCOF and other Global Models had predicted more than normal rainfall in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had also predicted more than normal rainfall, especially in South East Sindh and North East Punjab.

During the recent monsoon, he pointed out that the country received 50 percent more rain than normal.

Balochistan and Sindh received 100 percent, Punjab 47 percent and Gilgit-Baltistan 02 percent more than normal rainfall.

While Kashmir received 21 percent less than normal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 06 percent less than normal.

About the rainfall, the DG apprised that during July to September, Lahore Airport recorded the highest rainfall with a total of 1,275 mm, making it the most rain-drenched location.

Rawalpindi Chaklala followed with a substantial 938 mm of rainfall. Islamabad Zero Point received 889 mm, placing it third in terms of precipitation.

Gujranwala saw 788 mm of rain, while Lahore City received slightly less, with 770 mm.

Sialkot (Airport) recorded 725 mm of rainfall, while Toba Tek Singh experienced 716 mm. Kakul had 713 mm of rain, closely followed by Mangla, which saw 709 mm. Mandi Bahauddin rounded out the list with 704 mm of rainfall during these months.

About the water reservoirs situation, the DG informed that Tarbela Dam's current water level stands at 1536.15 feet, compared to its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. The live storage capacity is currently at 86.35 percent.

Mangla Dam has a water level of 1218.70 feet, with a maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet. Live storage here is at 75.73 percent.

At Rawal Dam, the water level is at its full capacity, with both the current and maximum conservation levels at 1752.00 feet.

Simly Dam's current water level is 2311.1 feet, close to its maximum conservation level of 2315.00 feet.

Khanpur Dam has a current water level of 1978.1 feet, with a maximum conservation level of 1982.00 feet, he explained.