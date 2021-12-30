'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 03:14 PM

'Ode to the Modern Masters' continue to attract large number of people at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

According to PNCA, collection includes art pieces by the internationally renowned Names like Sadequain, Shakir Ali, Abdul Rehman Chughtai, Zahoor ul Akhlaq and many others which is a great asset of our country.

According to PNCA, collection includes art pieces by the internationally renowned Names like Sadequain, Shakir Ali, Abdul Rehman Chughtai, Zahoor ul Akhlaq and many others which is a great asset of our country.

The exhibition is a great initiative of PNCA, Ministry of Heritage and Culture Division has presented a collection of sculptures, ceramics, engraving and drawings by famous artists including Akram Dost Baloch, Abbas Shah, Amin Gulgee, Anjum Ayaz, Elizabeth Dadi, Fauzia Aziz Minallah, David Alesworth, Jamil Baloch, Mian Salahuddin and Rabia Zuberi from the Permanent Collection of PNCA.

PNCA and Visual Arts Division, to present this exciting exhibition in honor of the Modern Master artists of the country.

Senior Sculptor and visual artist, Abbas Shah was the Guest of Honor, representing the visual artists of the country.

Abbas Shah is an Islamabad based artist, self taught and master sculptor of Pakistan. He said that it is a great opportunity for the young generation to have physical interaction with the works of senior artists and sculptors and he appreciated PNCA for arranging the exhibition.

This occasion was witnessed by attended by an audience of artists, families and special guests from the community.

