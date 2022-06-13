UrduPoint.com

ODI Cricket Series Comes To End

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ODI cricket series comes to end

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The ODI cricket series between Pakistan and West Indies has come to an end with zeal and zest here.

According to statement issued Monday, the best arrangements were made by the public departments during the series while the cricket fans also showed keen interest on the occasion. The performance of Multan Waste Management Company, in terms of cleanliness, during the cricket series was excellent. The district and divisional administration and the cricket board commended the company workers for their excellent performance.

CEO of the company Muhammad Farooq Dogar lauded the performance of MWMC's workers and said that Multan Waste Management Company had the ability to meet any challenge.

He said good sanitation arrangements were made during the entire event. Mohammad Farooq Dogar said MWMC had the capacity to perform the task at eve of any international event. He further said the plan was being implemented to further enhance capabilities of the company.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Company Event Best

Recent Stories

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

Rupee, stock-markets continue downward trajectory

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partne ..

Pakistan and China reassert their Strategic Partnership

24 minutes ago
 PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli ..

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

2 hours ago
 Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

2 hours ago
 Police register FIR against cricket fan who entere ..

Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan wa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.