ODI Cricket Series Comes To End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 10:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The ODI cricket series between Pakistan and West Indies has come to an end with zeal and zest here.

According to statement issued Monday, the best arrangements were made by the public departments during the series while the cricket fans also showed keen interest on the occasion. The performance of Multan Waste Management Company, in terms of cleanliness, during the cricket series was excellent. The district and divisional administration and the cricket board commended the company workers for their excellent performance.

CEO of the company Muhammad Farooq Dogar lauded the performance of MWMC's workers and said that Multan Waste Management Company had the ability to meet any challenge.

He said good sanitation arrangements were made during the entire event. Mohammad Farooq Dogar said MWMC had the capacity to perform the task at eve of any international event. He further said the plan was being implemented to further enhance capabilities of the company.

