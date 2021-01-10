Odigram ghazi baba link road inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::Housing Minister Dr. Amjad Ali on Sunday inaugurated construction of Odigram Ghazi Baba Link Road.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister Dr Majid Ali Khan said that the time has passed when politicians used to go missing after five years by getting votes from the people.

Such politicians were rejected by the people and for the second time they have won the PTI by a landslide.

He said that those who believe in politics free from corruption and commission have lost their politics in the past and now they have become a thing of the past.

All areas of constituency PK-6 should be given equal development and steps are being taken to promote tourism here, he added.

Due to the large population of Odigram, special attention is being paid to solving the problems here, he said, adding, "In the past, it has been left behind and no work was done on electricity, gas and link roads." He said, now special attention is being paid to the development of the area, construction of electricity, gas, educational facilities, and link roads are being ensured. Funds have also been sanctioned for the maturity of street coaches.

These views were expressed by Dr Amjad Ali while addressing a public gathering on the occasion of inauguration of Link Road in Odigram.

He congratulated the people of Odigram, Ghazi Baba, Haroonabad, Khairabad that their long standing demand and our promise has been fulfilled and work has started on the link road.

He said that many development works were approved for Odigram on which work will be started in phases.

Schools have also been upgraded, funds have been released for Khairabad tube well and work on it will start soon, he informed.

Grounds and parks will be constructed for youth sports activities, he said. All available resources are being utilized to solve the collective problems of the people, he added. Due to the special interest of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, all the backward areas are being brought on par with the developed areas, he informed.

"I am thankful to the officials of the Odigram PTI organization who held the meeting on short call," he said. He said that the ongoing development work in my constituency is being done purely on merit.