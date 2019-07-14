UrduPoint.com
ODP Urges Social Justice, Peace Promotion

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::The Organization for Development and Peace (OPD), a non-governmental organization, urged the media to play its effective role for the promotion of peace in the society.

In a workshop here at a local hotel, ODP Executive Director Ayub Sajid urged the media to highlight materials in writing which could help promote tolerance, protection of human rights and social justice. Lack of tolerance was creating many problems.

He sought proposals from the media persons to promote harmony, peace, social justice, delivery of human rights.

Media persons, including Mazhar Javed, Adnan Khan, Rana Irfan, Shafqat Bhutta, Imran, Mazhar, Mazin and others stated that there should be changes in education curriculum as it should focus on mannerism so that it should groom society in an amicable way.

Topics related to character building should be included in syllabus. They suggested an improvement of institutions so that they could provide the maximum relief to the masses. "Relief is a key to tolerance," they concluded.

On this occasion , Rana Irfanus islam and Hyacinth Peter were also present.

