Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:27 PM

OEC, Al Bawani sign LOI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed between Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and Al Bawani as to foster cooperation for mutual benefits and promising numerous job opportunities for Pakistani workers.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik undertook a visit to the renowned headquarters of the Al-Bawani holdings in Riyadh, said a press release.

Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Engr. Fakher Al-Shawaf, CEO/Chairman of Al Bawani Holdings. Accompanying SAPM were key dignitaries, including Ambassador Ahmad Farooq, Community Welfare Attache, DG Emigration Akram Khawaja, and Joint Secretary Emigration Aurangzeb.

Al-Bawani Holdings, a diversified Saudi conglomerate, holds a substantial position among the top five general contracting entities in the construction sector.

With an impressive portfolio of completing and delivering around 250 projects in Saudi Arabia, the company is presently engaged with worldwide projects valued at billions of Dollars.

During the visit, Malik received a comprehensive briefing on Al Bawani's ongoing projects. Expressing confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani workers, Malik said the Pakistani workforce was well-trained and possessed the necessary skills and knowledge, making them exceptionally suitable for construction work in KSA.

This acknowledgment of Pakistani workforce competence led to a significant development the signing of LOI between OEC and Al Bawani. This LOI establishes a fundamental legal framework to foster cooperation and coordination for mutual benefits, promising to unlock numerous job opportunities for Pakistani professionals and workers in the near future.

Apart from signing LOI, Al-Bawani Holdings reaffirmed its commitment to establish state-of-the-art HR training center in Pakistan, with the purpose to further train and equip Pakistani workforce with skills required, as per international standards. SAPM emphasized that this endeavor would amplify job prospects for the Pakistani workforce globally.

