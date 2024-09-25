OEC Collecting Data Of Nurses For Potential Opportunities In USA
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) is initiating a data collection process for Pakistani nurses interested in exploring potential employment opportunities in the United States of America.
An official source told APP here on Wednesday, this is part of an effort to identify qualified candidates who
meet the necessary criteria for pursuing nursing positions in the U.S. healthcare system.
He said that Generic BSN / Post RN (16 years of education) must be for candidate with English proficiency test IELTS,
Overall Band Score: 6.5 or higher, Speaking Section: 7.
0 or higher OR TOEFL.
Total Score: 83 or higher (internet-based test or iBT), individual section scores including Reading: 21, Listening: 18,
Speaking: 26, Writing: 24, Credential Evaluation (CGFNS), Credentials should already be evaluated by CGFNS (Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools) NCLEX-RN Exam.
He said that candidates must have passed the NCLEX-RN exam, Male and Female Both Not more than 45 Years.
Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:
No application submission Fee, Closing date 26th September 2024.
