Open Menu

OEC Collecting Data Of Nurses For Potential Opportunities In USA

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM

OEC collecting data of nurses for potential opportunities in USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) is initiating a data collection process for Pakistani nurses interested in exploring potential employment opportunities in the United States of America.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday, this is part of an effort to identify qualified candidates who

meet the necessary criteria for pursuing nursing positions in the U.S. healthcare system.

He said that Generic BSN / Post RN (16 years of education) must be for candidate with English proficiency test IELTS,

Overall Band Score: 6.5 or higher, Speaking Section: 7.

0 or higher OR TOEFL.

Total Score: 83 or higher (internet-based test or iBT), individual section scores including Reading: 21, Listening: 18,

Speaking: 26, Writing: 24, Credential Evaluation (CGFNS), Credentials should already be evaluated by CGFNS (Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools) NCLEX-RN Exam.

He said that candidates must have passed the NCLEX-RN exam, Male and Female Both Not more than 45 Years.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:

[email protected]

No application submission Fee, Closing date 26th September 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Male Reading United States September Post Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

19 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

19 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

20 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

21 hours ago
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

21 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

21 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

24 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

24 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan