OEC launches IT& Japanese language internship program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) have launched the IT & Japanese Language Internship Program in collaboration with Plus W Inc, Japan amid to train and educate maximum youth who are seeking jobs in Japan.

An official source told APP here on Monday, he said that the OEC’s mission to promote emigration opportunities and facilitate workforce placements in global markets, said a press release.

The program, themed “Bridging Cultures and Careers – Empowering IT Graduates through Japanese Language and Advanced IT Training Opportunities in Japan,” aims to align Pakistan’s youth with international employment demands.

The initiative focuses on equipping IT graduates with advanced skills in data science and cloud technologies while also preparing them in Japanese language proficiency (JLPT N5 & N4) for seamless integration into the Japanese workforce.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in showcasing Pakistan’s IT potential to the global market. He remarked that the IT sector is the backbone of modern economies and that Pakistan, with its talented youth, is well-positioned to contribute globally.

He also highlighted the critical role of Japanese language skills in bridging cultural and linguistic barriers, enabling Pakistani professionals to excel in international markets.

He lauded the collaboration with Plus W as a beacon of mutual progress, reiterating the Ministry’s commitment for increasing foreign employment opportunities for Pakistanis to bolster remittances and strengthen the national economy.

He appreciated the OEC’s efforts to integrate general education graduates into structured migration streams. Highlighting the collaboration with 15 universities, he emphasized that this inaugural batch of 54 IT professionals represents the beginning of a journey that will expand to 4,000 professionals within the next year. He underscored OEC’s strategic focus on bridging gaps in talent alignment and fostering international collaboration for sustainable workforce development.

He acknowledged the transformative potential of this program, which aligns seamlessly with the Ministry’s goals of enhancing skill development, streamlining migration processes, and fostering bilateral partnerships. He highlighted the strategic alignment between stakeholders, including universities, foreign employers, and training partners, as key in addressing global workforce needs.