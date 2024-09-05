Open Menu

OEC Offering Paid Internship To Fresh Graduates And Postgraduates

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

OEC offering paid internship to fresh graduates and postgraduates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), facilitates manpower export and emigration under G-to-G arrangements.

In alignment with the National Internship Program (NIP), OEC offers paid internships to fresh graduates and

postgraduates, providing practical skills and professional experience in a dynamic environment.

An official source told APP, he said that currently, internships are available in the following disciplines including Discipline & Positions, Management Sciences (01 Position), Information Technology / Computer Science (01 Position), Planning & Development (01 Position), Finance, Accounting, and Economics (01 Position).

He said that the internship will initially be for six months, with the possibility of an extension for an additional six months

based on performance and the fulfilment of program objectives.

Internships will not exceed a total of 12 months (1 year), eligibility criteria & monthly remuneration.

Applicants must hold a degree from an HEC-recognized university, specific qualifications required

for each department are, Graduate (14 Years of education) – Rs. 20,000, Post Graduate (16 Years of education)–Rs. 25,000, specialization after post-graduation (18 years of education) – Rs. 30,000.

Candidates with degrees from HEC-recognized universities, obtained within the last two years,

and with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA or 70% marks, will be eligible for the OEC Internship Program, provided their

qualifications are in the specified disciplines.

Applicants should be no older than 30 years., with age calculated as of the application deadline, Gender: Males/Females can apply.

The general terms & conditions, Interns are responsible for arranging their own laptops and transportation during the internship program.

Interns are required to join the program on a full-time basis and adhere to OEC's prescribed rules and

regulations, including official working hours and confidentiality requirements.

Applicants must present original documents, along with attested copies of degrees/certificates from HECrecognized institutions, at the time of the interview. If any information provided by the applicant is found to be

false, their candidature will be canceled, and legal action may be taken at any stage.

The competent authority reserves the right to cancel the recruitment process at any stage without providing a

reason.

No TA/DA will be provided for the written test or interview, Information provided in the application form will be verified upon an offer of appointment.

Interested candidates can apply for the Internship Program by downloading the application form from OEC’s

official website: www.oec.gov.pk.

Completed applications must be submitted to the OEC Head Office in Islamabad, addressed to the Deputy

Director Admin, no later than September 19, 2024.

Incomplete applications or those received after the deadline from the date of advertisement, will not be

considered.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Education May September Post From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

3 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

15 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

15 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

15 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

15 hours ago
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

15 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

15 hours ago
 IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO

15 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

15 hours ago
 ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to labo ..

ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

15 hours ago
 Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opport ..

Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan