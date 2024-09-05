OEC Offering Paid Internship To Fresh Graduates And Postgraduates
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), facilitates manpower export and emigration under G-to-G arrangements.
In alignment with the National Internship Program (NIP), OEC offers paid internships to fresh graduates and
postgraduates, providing practical skills and professional experience in a dynamic environment.
An official source told APP, he said that currently, internships are available in the following disciplines including Discipline & Positions, Management Sciences (01 Position), Information Technology / Computer Science (01 Position), Planning & Development (01 Position), Finance, Accounting, and Economics (01 Position).
He said that the internship will initially be for six months, with the possibility of an extension for an additional six months
based on performance and the fulfilment of program objectives.
Internships will not exceed a total of 12 months (1 year), eligibility criteria & monthly remuneration.
Applicants must hold a degree from an HEC-recognized university, specific qualifications required
for each department are, Graduate (14 Years of education) – Rs. 20,000, Post Graduate (16 Years of education)–Rs. 25,000, specialization after post-graduation (18 years of education) – Rs. 30,000.
Candidates with degrees from HEC-recognized universities, obtained within the last two years,
and with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA or 70% marks, will be eligible for the OEC Internship Program, provided their
qualifications are in the specified disciplines.
Applicants should be no older than 30 years., with age calculated as of the application deadline, Gender: Males/Females can apply.
The general terms & conditions, Interns are responsible for arranging their own laptops and transportation during the internship program.
Interns are required to join the program on a full-time basis and adhere to OEC's prescribed rules and
regulations, including official working hours and confidentiality requirements.
Applicants must present original documents, along with attested copies of degrees/certificates from HECrecognized institutions, at the time of the interview. If any information provided by the applicant is found to be
false, their candidature will be canceled, and legal action may be taken at any stage.
The competent authority reserves the right to cancel the recruitment process at any stage without providing a
reason.
No TA/DA will be provided for the written test or interview, Information provided in the application form will be verified upon an offer of appointment.
Interested candidates can apply for the Internship Program by downloading the application form from OEC’s
official website: www.oec.gov.pk.
Completed applications must be submitted to the OEC Head Office in Islamabad, addressed to the Deputy
Director Admin, no later than September 19, 2024.
Incomplete applications or those received after the deadline from the date of advertisement, will not be
considered.
