OEC portal registers over 50k expelled overseas workers for re-employment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :More than 50,000 Pakistani workers, who have lost their overseas jobs due to coronavirus pandemic, have registered themselves with the Overseas Employment Corporation's (OEC) portal in search of job opportunities, training in modern skills and financial assistance.

The portal was launched by the OEC last month to facilitate the returning emigrants in locating jobs in the country and abroad after documenting their data.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has started implementation of the action plan for re-employment of the expelled overseas Pakistani workers, said a senior officer of the ministry.

Talking to APP, he said lists of at least 37,189 workers had been shared with officials of the Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan Programmes. The ousted skilled workers would be provided technical and financial assistance under the Kamyab Jawan and Ehsaas programmes, while Technical and Vocational institutions of the country would also be engaged in that regard, he added.

Earlier, in a statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on OP&HRD Sayed Zulifkar Abbas Bukkhari said it was imperative to create job opportunities for the skilled workers, returning to the country after losing jobs in their host countries. Efforts were afoot to offer financial assistance to such workers under the Ehsaas Programme, he said, adding,"We realize the problems of the returning workers in the trying times." He said special initiatives were being taken to facilitate Pakistani labourers and jobless, following the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The safe repatriation and provision of livelihood to the Pakistani manpower is among the top priorities of the government," he said.

