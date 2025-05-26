OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) in a ceremony held here at a local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) in a ceremony held here at a local hotel.

The agreement was witnessed by chief guest Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.

The Minister described the MoU as a meaningful step toward strengthening the link between vocational training and overseas employment opportunities.

He said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to equipping Pakistani youth with the skills and cultural understanding required to succeed in international job markets.

“This partnership is about creating real pathways for our young people,” said Salik Hussain. “We are bringing together training and placement under one framework — so that those who learn skills in Punjab’s vocational centers can find employment abroad through official, transparent channels.”

Under the MoU, PVTC will offer training programs that include language instruction and cultural orientation for countries like Japan and South Korea. OEC will support these trainees by connecting them with job opportunities under government-to-government labor mobility programs such as EPS (Korea), TITP, and SSW (Japan).

Minister Salik Hussain highlighted the importance of preparing workers who are not only technically skilled but also professionally and culturally prepared for life overseas. He added that employers today are looking for individuals who can adapt, communicate, and integrate into diverse workplaces.

He also emphasized the ministry’s broader focus on building a more coordinated approach to workforce development. Efforts are underway to align qualifications with international standards, streamline regulations, and strengthen partnerships with development organizations and foreign missions.

“This is not a one-off initiative,” the Minister said. “This is part of a much bigger push to unify efforts across federal and provincial institutions, and to build an export-ready workforce that represents Pakistan with pride.”

He concluded by encouraging youth to take advantage of the opportunities being created, and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to support them at every step — from training to overseas placement.