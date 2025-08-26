OEC Seeking Japanese Language Instructor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), was intended to hire Japanese Language Instructor(s) with the following qualifications and experience for imparting training in Japanese Language to Pakistani workforce who desire to get employment in Japan.
An official source told APP here on Tuesday, he said that OEC needed a Japanese language instructor for its Karachi and Lahore regional offices.
He said that the language trainer should meet the standards of the Japanese Language Capability Test (JLCT)/Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) to equip the trainee to level 3 & JFT required for employment in Japan.
Trainer must be proficient in Japanese Language reading, writing, speaking and typing skills.
To develop a customized / module training course encompassing the specific requirements for the
Pakistani workforce to work in Japan.
To develop a final certification test for trainees (to be evaluated and enforced accordingly) and to develop language language-acquiring certificate and develop communication exercises.
He said that the trainer to impart Japanese Language Training in line with the JLCT/JLPT standards.
To develop a proxy test in line with JLCT/JLPT requirements. Any other task/duty in line with changing requirements for the
required level of language skill for foreign /Pakistani workers.
Education: Must possess a diploma in the Japanese Language from a local /foreign institution or a university of good repute. Salary Negotiable according to qualification/skills level.
Nature of appointment: Contract extendable subject to satisfactory performance
Experience Required i. Must have 2 to 3 years of experience as a trainer of Japanese
Language in a reputed institution/organization (local/foreign). The preference will be given to the native speaker.
Interested applicants should send their applications along with a detailed CV and all supporting
documents, CNIC, and Photographs to the address mentioned below through courier.
Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the test/interview.
No TA/DA will be provided for the test /interview.
For any query / technical support, contact the OEC-Help Desk Team at UAN: 0311-0011-632, and
E-mail: helpdesk.oec.gov.pk.
Closing date: 1st September 2025.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Commissioner Kalat reviews Arrangements for Upcoming Polio Campaign Training18 seconds ago
-
Meeting on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) held21 seconds ago
-
OEC seeking Japanese language instructor23 seconds ago
-
Rescue’s 1122 relief operation in rain-related emergencies lauded26 seconds ago
-
Healthcare facility top priority: minister10 minutes ago
-
PDF Chairman distributes relief goods among flood victims20 minutes ago
-
Regional director Anti-Corruption holds open court20 minutes ago
-
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed Advisor Incharge of FTO regional office Lahore30 minutes ago
-
DC inspects drainage stations after rainfall40 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zamanm pays tribute to poet Imdad Husaini1 hour ago
-
PM seeks transparent, faceless customs system1 hour ago
-
Seminar held on Cervical Cancer vaccination1 hour ago