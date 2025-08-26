OEC seeking Japanese language instructor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), was intended to hire Japanese Language Instructor(s) with the following qualifications and experience for imparting training in Japanese Language to Pakistani workforce who desire to get employment in Japan.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday, he said that OEC needed a Japanese language instructor for its Karachi and Lahore regional offices.

He said that the language trainer should meet the standards of the Japanese Language Capability Test (JLCT)/Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) to equip the trainee to level 3 & JFT required for employment in Japan.

Trainer must be proficient in Japanese Language reading, writing, speaking and typing skills.

To develop a customized / module training course encompassing the specific requirements for the

Pakistani workforce to work in Japan.

To develop a final certification test for trainees (to be evaluated and enforced accordingly) and to develop language language-acquiring certificate and develop communication exercises.

He said that the trainer to impart Japanese Language Training in line with the JLCT/JLPT standards.

To develop a proxy test in line with JLCT/JLPT requirements. Any other task/duty in line with changing requirements for the

required level of language skill for foreign /Pakistani workers.

Education: Must possess a diploma in the Japanese Language from a local /foreign institution or a university of good repute. Salary Negotiable according to qualification/skills level.

Nature of appointment: Contract extendable subject to satisfactory performance

Experience Required i. Must have 2 to 3 years of experience as a trainer of Japanese

Language in a reputed institution/organization (local/foreign). The preference will be given to the native speaker.

Interested applicants should send their applications along with a detailed CV and all supporting

documents, CNIC, and Photographs to the address mentioned below through courier.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the test/interview.

No TA/DA will be provided for the test /interview.

For any query / technical support, contact the OEC-Help Desk Team at UAN: 0311-0011-632, and

E-mail: helpdesk.oec.gov.pk.

Closing date: 1st September 2025.