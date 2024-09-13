Open Menu

OEC Seeking Japanese Language Instructor For Imparting Training

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) intends to hire Japanese Language Instructor(s) on a contract basis for imparting training in Japanese Language to the Pakistani workforce who desire to get employment in Japan.

An official source told APP here on Friday, that the language training should meet the standards of the Japanese Language Capability Test (JLCT) / Japanese Language, Proficiency Test (JLPT) to equip the trainee for levels N5 & N4 required for the job in Japan.

He said that the having following qualifications and experience candidate would be eligible for the job of Japanese language instructor including being proficient in Japanese Language reading, writing, speaking, and typing skills.

To develop a customized / module training course encompassing the specific requirements required for the Pakistani workforce to work in Japan.

It will be the responsibility of the instructor to develop a final certification test for trainees (to be evaluated and enforced accordingly), to develop language acquiring certificate and develop communication exercises, impart Japanese Language Training in line with JLCT / JLPT standards, to develop a proxy test's exercises in line with JLCT / JLPT requirements.

Any other task/duty in line with changing requirements for the required level of language skill for foreign / Pakistani workers.

Education Must possess a diploma in the Japanese Language from a local/foreign institution or university of good repute

Salary Rs. 70,000/- or Negotiable according to qualification/skills level.

Must have 2 to 3 years of experience as a trainer of Japanese Language in a reputed institution/organization (local / /foreign).

The source revealed that the preference will be given to the native speaker and the candidate must possess good phonetics, orientation, communication levels and interaction skills, good understanding of the TITP / SSW Program of Japan.

Good skills in using multi-media for effective training and having problem-solving aptitude, flexibility for trainee / justifying the cultural background of the trainee, good working attitude and carry work on his / her own.

Interested applicants send their applications along with detailed CVs along with all supporting documents, CNIC, and Photographs to the address through courier.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a test/interview, No TA/ DA will be provided for a Test / Interview.

For any query technical support contact the OEC-Help Desk Team at UAN: 0311-0011-632, and E-mail: helpdesk.oec.gov.pk.

The closing date is 25th September 2024 to apply for this job.

